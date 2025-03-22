Boston Partners Has $5.86 Million Stake in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $5,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 355.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 18,514 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 193.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 64,611 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DXP Enterprises by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 744,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,731,000 after acquiring an additional 29,131 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 21.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 776,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,458,000 after acquiring an additional 139,027 shares during the period. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 96.7% in the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 21,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares during the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of DXP Enterprises from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

In other DXP Enterprises news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 4,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $385,365.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 613,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,584,992.56. This trade represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXPE stock opened at $87.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.66. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.25 and a 12-month high of $107.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.85.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $470.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.00 million. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 18.74%. Research analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

