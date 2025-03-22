Boston Partners Invests $2.34 Million in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 46,197 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUM. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SUM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.50 price objective (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Longbow Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stephens lowered Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.50 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.50 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

Summit Materials Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE SUM opened at $52.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.43 and its 200 day moving average is $47.82. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.64 and a twelve month high of $54.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

About Summit Materials

(Free Report)

Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.