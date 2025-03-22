Boston Partners Sells 351,967 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 77.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 351,967 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in JD.com were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the third quarter worth about $348,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 681.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 174,966 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 52,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JD.com by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:JD opened at $42.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.83. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.13 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.43.

JD.com Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. This is a boost from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is 26.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JD

JD.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.