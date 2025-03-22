Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,412,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $483,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 10,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.60, for a total value of $124,182.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,043.20. The trade was a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total value of $5,259,037.11. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 52,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,355,220.52. This represents a 29.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,754 shares of company stock worth $29,397,793 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on BR shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.17.

Get Our Latest Report on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR stock opened at $233.03 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.30 and a 1-year high of $246.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.62.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.09%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.