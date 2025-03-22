Brokerages Set Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Price Target at $252.81

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $250.41.

STZ has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $177.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $160.46 and a 12 month high of $274.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 108.60%.

In other news, Director William T. Giles purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,688.57. This represents a 215.98 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 17,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

