BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Receives C$86.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$81.85.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOO. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from C$96.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$92.00 to C$82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of BRP from C$91.00 to C$86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on BRP from C$100.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on BRP from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of DOO stock opened at C$52.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$63.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$71.45. BRP has a 12 month low of C$52.00 and a 12 month high of C$102.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 573.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.28.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

