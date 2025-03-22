BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Receives C$86.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$81.85.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOO. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from C$96.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$92.00 to C$82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of BRP from C$91.00 to C$86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on BRP from C$100.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on BRP from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th.
BRP Price Performance
BRP Company Profile
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BRP
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.