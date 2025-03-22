BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.28 and traded as low as $1.77. BTCS shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 236,300 shares trading hands.

BTCS Trading Down 6.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 3.05.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation.

