Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) vs. Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTC) Head to Head Contrast

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTC – Get Free Report) and Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.0% of Jewett-Cameron Trading shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of Builders FirstSource shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Jewett-Cameron Trading shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Builders FirstSource shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Jewett-Cameron Trading alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Jewett-Cameron Trading has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Builders FirstSource has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jewett-Cameron Trading $46.61 million 0.33 $720,000.00 ($0.35) -12.57 Builders FirstSource $16.40 billion 0.88 $1.54 billion $9.06 13.95

This table compares Jewett-Cameron Trading and Builders FirstSource”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Builders FirstSource has higher revenue and earnings than Jewett-Cameron Trading. Jewett-Cameron Trading is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Builders FirstSource, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Jewett-Cameron Trading and Builders FirstSource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jewett-Cameron Trading -2.66% -5.00% -4.44% Builders FirstSource 6.57% 30.54% 12.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading and Builders FirstSource, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jewett-Cameron Trading 0 0 0 0 0.00 Builders FirstSource 0 4 15 1 2.85

Builders FirstSource has a consensus price target of $190.72, indicating a potential upside of 50.86%. Given Builders FirstSource’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Builders FirstSource is more favorable than Jewett-Cameron Trading.

Summary

Builders FirstSource beats Jewett-Cameron Trading on 15 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading

(Get Free Report)

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. is a supplier of `Value-added` building materials to major home improvement center chains in the western United States. The Company concentrates on the residential repair and remodeling segment of the building materials industry.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name. The company also provides specialty building products and services, including vinyl, composite and wood siding, exterior trims, metal studs, cement, roofing, insulation, wallboards, ceilings, cabinets, and hardware products; turn-key framing, shell construction, design assistance, and professional installation services. In addition, it offers software products, such as drafting, estimating, quoting, and virtual home design services, which provide software solutions to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and homebuilders. The company was formerly known as BSL Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Builders FirstSource, Inc. in October 1999. Builders FirstSource, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Irving, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.