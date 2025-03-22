Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Hsbc Global Res

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
BZLFY has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC cut Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Peel Hunt upgraded Bunzl to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.
