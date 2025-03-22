Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 886.51 ($11.45) and traded as high as GBX 906.40 ($11.70). Burberry Group shares last traded at GBX 882.80 ($11.40), with a volume of 1,313,948 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.91) to GBX 1,300 ($16.79) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on BRBY
Burberry Group Stock Down 3.7 %
About Burberry Group
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Burberry Group
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.