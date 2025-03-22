Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 886.51 ($11.45) and traded as high as GBX 906.40 ($11.70). Burberry Group shares last traded at GBX 882.80 ($11.40), with a volume of 1,313,948 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.91) to GBX 1,300 ($16.79) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BRBY

Burberry Group Stock Down 3.7 %

About Burberry Group

The company has a market cap of £3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,073.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 887.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

(Get Free Report)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.