Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.350-0.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $619.6 million-$626.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $652.6 million. Caleres also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.800-3.200 EPS.

Caleres Stock Down 1.7 %

CAL stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $556.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.82. Caleres has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $44.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.54.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $639.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.79 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Caleres will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Separately, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kyle Gendreau acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $99,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,650. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

