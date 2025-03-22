Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Speculative Buy” Rating for Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 7 ($0.09) target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jubilee Metals Group from GBX 830 ($10.72) to GBX 770 ($9.94) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get Jubilee Metals Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on JLP

Jubilee Metals Group Price Performance

Jubilee Metals Group Company Profile

Shares of LON:JLP opened at GBX 3.62 ($0.05) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £109.04 million, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.47. Jubilee Metals Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3.26 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 8.90 ($0.11). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.34.

(Get Free Report)

Jubilee Metals Group Plc (JLP) is an international and diversified metals producer listed on AIM and Alt-X. The company is focused on the treatment of both surface tailings materials and primary mineral ore generated from 3rd party mining operations. Led by an experienced team with the ability to design, build and execute environmentally conscious metals recovery solutions, Jubilee has a well-developed strategy to widen geographic and metals exposure driven by rising environmental obligations.

Jubilee Metals has an established multi project portfolio providing exposure to a broad commodity basket including Platinum Group Metals (‘PGMs’), chrome, copper, lead, zinc, vanadium and cobalt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jubilee Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jubilee Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.