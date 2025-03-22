Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NET) Director Acquires C$27,450.00 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2025

Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NETGet Free Report) Director Michael Aaron Zakuta bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.49 per share, with a total value of C$27,450.00.

Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

About Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc is on a mission to help build a better Internet. Cloudflare’s platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software, or changing a line of code. Internet properties powered by Cloudflare have all web traffic routed through its intelligent global network, which gets smarter with every request.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NET)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.