CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC) Trading Down 16.7% – What’s Next?

CanAsia Energy Corp. (CVE:CEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 16.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 136,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 251% from the average session volume of 38,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.10.
CanAsia Energy Corp. operates as a junior oil and gas oil company. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
