CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC) Trading Up 20% – Should You Buy?

Shares of CanAsia Energy Corp. (CVE:CEC – Get Free Report) rose 20% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 157,406 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 348% from the average daily volume of 35,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

CanAsia Energy Stock Down 16.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.10.

CanAsia Energy Company Profile

CanAsia Energy Corp. operates as a junior oil and gas oil company. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

