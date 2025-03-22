Capital Gearing (LON:CGT) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Capital Gearing (LON:CGT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,824.40 ($62.29) and traded as high as GBX 4,826.75 ($62.32). Capital Gearing shares last traded at GBX 4,810 ($62.10), with a volume of 36,572 shares.

Capital Gearing Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £894.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,826 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,784.59.

Capital Gearing Company Profile

Capital Gearing Trust plc was admitted to the London Stock Exchange in 1973. Peter Spiller took over as the investment manager of the Company in 1982 and has held that position through to today. Since 1982 the Company has delivered amongst the best returns of any London listed investment trust, with notably few periods of negative performance

Initially Capital Gearing Trust plc invested entirely into investment trust related equity securities.

