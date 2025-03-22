Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Stock Holdings Lifted by 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 204.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,184,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,701,000 after acquiring an additional 869,364 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $107,675,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,366,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,793,000 after acquiring an additional 508,569 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,192,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,755,000 after acquiring an additional 202,395 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,457,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,692,000 after acquiring an additional 224,878 shares during the period.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

CGXU stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.93.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

