Caribbean Utilities (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.82 and traded as low as $13.01. Caribbean Utilities shares last traded at $13.07, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.

Caribbean Utilities Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.82.

Get Caribbean Utilities alerts:

Caribbean Utilities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Caribbean Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.75%.

About Caribbean Utilities

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Grand Cayman. The company generates electricity using diesel with 166 megawatts total installed capacity. It also operates nine transformer substations with approximately 436 miles of land-based high voltage transmission and distribution lines and 15 miles of high-voltage submarine cables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caribbean Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribbean Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.