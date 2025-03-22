Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.220-0.220 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Carnival Co. & also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.830-1.830 EPS.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:CUK opened at $18.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 2.72. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $26.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

