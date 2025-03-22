CARV (CARV) Trading 11.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

CARV (CARV) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, CARV has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. One CARV token can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CARV has a market cap of $74.57 million and approximately $9.73 million worth of CARV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84,252.48 or 0.99860138 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83,538.61 or 0.99014017 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

CARV Profile

CARV’s genesis date was February 11th, 2022. CARV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,521,217 tokens. CARV’s official website is carv.io. The official message board for CARV is medium.com/@carv. CARV’s official Twitter account is @carv_official.

Buying and Selling CARV

According to CryptoCompare, “CARV (CARV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. CARV has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 216,521,217.18 in circulation. The last known price of CARV is 0.34562739 USD and is up 7.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $9,645,929.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://carv.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CARV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CARV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CARV using one of the exchanges listed above.

