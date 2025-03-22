Casino Stocks To Watch Today – March 21st

Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings, Wynn Resorts, MGM Resorts International, and Churchill Downs are the five Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks refer to shares of companies that own and operate casinos, which often include resorts, hotels, and other entertainment venues offering gambling and gaming services. These stocks are influenced by factors like regulatory changes, consumer spending habits, and economic conditions, making them an investment option linked to the performance of the leisure and entertainment industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock traded down $1.36 on Friday, hitting $239.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,267,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,670. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.47 and a 200 day moving average of $252.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of $174.03 and a twelve month high of $299.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,082.48.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

DKNG traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.63. 3,419,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,497,665. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.07. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $28.69 and a 1-year high of $53.61.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of WYNN stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,359. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $71.63 and a 52 week high of $110.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.79. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.76.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.70. 1,850,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,176,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.12. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $29.99 and a 1-year high of $48.25.

Churchill Downs (CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

NASDAQ CHDN traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.41. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $105.18 and a twelve month high of $150.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47.

