CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 610.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 190.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE opened at $129.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.24 and a 12 month high of $147.75.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBRE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CBRE Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.89.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $100,669.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,517.85. This trade represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $251,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,941.67. This represents a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

