CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) Trading Up 2.1% – Here’s What Happened

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.90 and last traded at $12.90. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.
CF Acquisition Corp. VI Stock Up 2.1 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.90.
CF Acquisition Corp. VI Company Profile
CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries CF Acquisition Corp.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CF Acquisition Corp. VI
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Affirm Stock: Should You Buy the Dip After Walmart Setback?
Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.