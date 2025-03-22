Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $164.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $289.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $135.37 and a 1-year high of $167.11.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

