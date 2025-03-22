Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shares Down 0% – Here’s Why

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) was down 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $162.41 and last traded at $164.04. Approximately 1,824,741 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 7,258,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.13.

Chevron Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.29 and a 200-day moving average of $152.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,017,750,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $1,036,302,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,496,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,389,380,000 after buying an additional 2,432,756 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 8,806,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,323,549,000 after buying an additional 1,910,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Chevron by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,079,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,288,000 after buying an additional 1,440,808 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

