Children’s Place (PLCE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $380.91 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $8.80 on Friday. Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $112.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.47.

Separately, UBS Group cut their price objective on Children’s Place from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

