Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
Chimera Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.0% per year over the last three years. Chimera Investment has a payout ratio of 87.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.
Chimera Investment Price Performance
CIM opened at $13.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.76. Chimera Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.
Insider Activity
In other Chimera Investment news, Director Gerard Creagh acquired 12,500 shares of Chimera Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $166,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 138,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,470.37. This represents a 9.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CIM shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chimera Investment to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.
About Chimera Investment
Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.
