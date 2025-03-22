China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.31 and traded as high as $22.44. China Yuchai International shares last traded at $21.20, with a volume of 523,313 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CYD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Greenridge Global downgraded China Yuchai International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded China Yuchai International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CYD

China Yuchai International Stock Up 0.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Yuchai International

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in China Yuchai International by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 14,030 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in China Yuchai International by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management increased its stake in China Yuchai International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,345,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,412,000 after acquiring an additional 128,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 299.5% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 10,207 shares during the period.

About China Yuchai International

(Get Free Report)

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People’s Republic of China and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.