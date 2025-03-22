Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs Sells 14,748 Shares

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total transaction of $4,367,177.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,194 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,927.28. This represents a 33.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Chubb Trading Down 1.0 %

Chubb stock opened at $291.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $276.57 and a 200 day moving average of $281.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $238.85 and a 12-month high of $302.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Chubb by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.00.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

