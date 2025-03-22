Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires Shares of 11,620 Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCVX. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vaxcyte by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,927,000 after acquiring an additional 38,400 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter worth $3,558,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vaxcyte

In other news, Director Teri Loxam sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $531,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,664.25. The trade was a 46.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jim Wassil sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total transaction of $586,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 154,931 shares in the company, valued at $11,351,794.37. The trade was a 4.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,250 shares of company stock worth $3,840,018. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on PCVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.50.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

Vaxcyte stock opened at $74.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.10. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.10 and a fifty-two week high of $121.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.14. On average, analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

