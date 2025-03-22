Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $99.95 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $114.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 64.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 5,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $499,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,765.60. This represents a 12.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $803,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,740.53. The trade was a 9.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,048 shares of company stock worth $1,513,656. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.