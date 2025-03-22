Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 2,960 Shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Solventum were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Solventum by 373.6% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 47,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solventum by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Solventum by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 117,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after buying an additional 32,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Solventum by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,107,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,818,000 after buying an additional 185,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Solventum during the fourth quarter valued at $1,876,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SOLV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Solventum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solventum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

Solventum stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. Solventum Co. has a one year low of $47.16 and a one year high of $85.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion and a PE ratio of 26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.51.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

