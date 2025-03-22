Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 6,773 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 151,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Rithm Capital by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 104,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Rithm Capital by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 17,305 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Rithm Capital by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,022,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after acquiring an additional 78,500 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Rithm Capital by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 174,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 28,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $7,572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RITM. B. Riley raised Rithm Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rithm Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Rithm Capital Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of RITM stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.23.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 17.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

