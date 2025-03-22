Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $1.20 Million in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SFM. Northcoast Research upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $132.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.92.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 2,935 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.74, for a total value of $407,201.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,741,491.26. This trade represents a 1.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $143,743.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,755.10. The trade was a 9.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,501 shares of company stock worth $11,616,851. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $142.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.50. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $178.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

