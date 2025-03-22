Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases Shares of 10,458 Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 107,875.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the third quarter worth $1,922,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 63,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 15,407 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $798,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,477,181.38. This represents a 15.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MLI opened at $77.34 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $96.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 16.05%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 18.83%.

Separately, Northcoast Research upgraded Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

