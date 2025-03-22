Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNW opened at $93.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.53. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $95.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.82.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNW. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

