Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 2,609 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 227.4% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 28,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 19,990 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Impact Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JKHY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.80.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $173.05 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $196.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.16.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 21.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

