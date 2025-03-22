ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) to Issue Dividend of $0.36

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a 9.1% increase from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous dividend of $0.33.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years.

Get ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund alerts:

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMO opened at $49.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.37. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $36.71 and a 52 week high of $51.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

In other ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund news, insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 9,704 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $456,670.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

(Get Free Report)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.