ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) to Issue Dividend of $0.36

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a 9.1% increase from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous dividend of $0.33.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:EMO opened at $49.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.37. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $36.71 and a 52 week high of $51.87.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile
ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
