Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Coffee had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.82%.

Coffee Stock Down 7.4 %

NASDAQ:JVA opened at $4.02 on Friday. Coffee has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $9.93. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

