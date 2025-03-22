Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS.

Cognition Therapeutics Price Performance

CGTX opened at $0.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.03. Cognition Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $2.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CGTX. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Cognition Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. B. Riley upgraded Cognition Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Brookline Capital Management upgraded Cognition Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Cognition Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.70.

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

Featured Articles

