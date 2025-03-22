Coinmetro Token One Day Trading Volume Reaches $59,547.99 (XCM)

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Coinmetro Token has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. Coinmetro Token has a market capitalization of $194.45 million and $59,547.99 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinmetro Token token can currently be bought for $0.0449 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00004326 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00027201 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00004027 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Coinmetro Token Profile

XCM is a token. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 321,772,449 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,048,666 tokens. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. The official website for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Coinmetro Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinmetro Token has a current supply of 321,772,448.66 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Coinmetro Token is 0.04235536 USD and is up 2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $57,511.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinmetro.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinmetro Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinmetro Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coinmetro Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

