Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 4,283 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $5,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abel Hall LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.6% in the third quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, CLSA lowered Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $190.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.70. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $159.04 and a 12 month high of $255.23.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

