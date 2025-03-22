Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $6.33 Million Holdings in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $6,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,933,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 356,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,508,000 after purchasing an additional 52,973 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 189,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 21,404 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 160,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 134,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF stock opened at $44.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.50. iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $41.10 and a 12 month high of $45.31.

iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

