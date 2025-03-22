Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $6.59 Million Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 378,277 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 29,045 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $6,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,592 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.43. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $19.10.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 1.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 102,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $1,763,009.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,967,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,079,004.64. This represents a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $890,187.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,865.80. This represents a 31.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

