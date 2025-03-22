Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $6.84 Million Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 238,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,854 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $6,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANGL. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 252.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 519.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.98 and a twelve month high of $29.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 60.45 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.00.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1361 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.