Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $5,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XSD. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of XSD opened at $217.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.24. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $199.09 and a 12-month high of $273.98.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

