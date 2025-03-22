Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 20,564 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,564 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April were worth $6,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 58,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,984,000. SMART Wealth LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 46,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 27,724 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 7.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter worth approximately $703,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of DAPR opened at $37.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $262.18 million, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.04. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April has a 1 year low of $33.23 and a 1 year high of $37.94.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

