Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 39,924 Shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,924 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF were worth $6,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SVOL opened at $18.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.23. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $23.03.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Cuts Dividend

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th.

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

