Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 5,339 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,079 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,339 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $6,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 42.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,169 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group stock opened at $49.23 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $48.06 and a 12-month high of $63.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.54. The stock has a market cap of $124.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.77%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BHP shares. Clarkson Capital upgraded BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on BHP Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

