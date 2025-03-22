Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires New Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 45,290 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Workday by 452.6% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 4,766.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total value of $117,169.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,408 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,681.92. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.09, for a total value of $462,901.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,401.05. The trade was a 21.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 473,001 shares of company stock worth $120,614,400. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $249.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.76 and its 200 day moving average is $255.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.38. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. On average, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WDAY. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Workday from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.36.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

